CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - There’s a new neighbor in Plaza Midwood, and people aren’t happy about it. A sign was recently placed at Central Square which says “no public parking.”

“When we have something that’s really driving people away instead of being welcoming, it’s a detriment to the community,” said Sam Spencer, a private citizen who’s also chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission.

Spencer says the ‘no public parking’ sign is ‘a blight’ at Central Square at Clement and Central Avenue.

Fox 46 has reported on people getting their cars booted in the parking lot.

“It cost me $125 to get my car unbooted,” Chris Curley said.

Curley says the sign and the parking policy are more than unwelcoming. He got his car booted earlier this year when he and his daughter parked at Central Square and went across the street to eat ice cream.

“I was in the wrong, but still you don’t scream at people. I guess since he has your car what can you do?”

There is a sign in the parking lot that says “towing enforced,” warning people that they can only park in the lot if they’re going to a business in Central Square.

Curley says he didn’t see the sign.

The booting issue has gotten so bad that a business across the street posted a sign to warn its customers.

The sign outside Midwood Smokehouse says “we tried to bribe them with ribs,” referring to the decision-makers across the street.

Fox 46 tried to reach the property owners of the parking lot Friday, but we were unsuccessful.