- FOX 46 is asking why there are no statewide regulations in place for trampoline parks, and what NC lawmakers plan to do about it after a 12-year-old boy fell to his death.

A mom who brought here son to Altitude Trampoline Park in Lowell on Friday told FOX 46 she had no idea about the lack of state regulations.

“I was scared, no child wants to be play and be injured let alone, I’m sure the parents were devastated when their child passed away it's heartbreaking,” Ellen Hudson said.

She brought her four-year-old son to the Gaston County trampoline park. She was surprised to hear that a child had lost his life there.

There are no laws in North Carolina which require inspections of trampoline parks and climbing walls, according to the Department of Labor.

RELATED: Legal expert says despite waiver, trampoline park where 12-year-old died could still be sued

“My heart goes out to the parents that's first and foremost at this point,”

FOX 46 contacted state representative Kelly Hastings. He says House Bill 380 would require inspections of equipment at what are known as "aerial adventure courses" for activities such as zip lining, but right now, climbing walls are not included in the bill.

Rep. Hastings says he’s talking with the bill's sponsor to try and add climbing walls and trampoline parks to the list.

“Once you called me I immediately contacted him,” Hastings said. “We also have to pay attention to these scenarios where someone is severely hurt or killed and that without question raises the level of scrutiny.”

Altitude trampoline park is calling Matthew Lu's death "an unfortunate case of human error." They say Lu was wearing a harness and instructed how to self-clip into the belay system, but in this instance that did not occur.

Hudson says she’s thinking twice about the activities she lets her child participate in now that she knows about the lack of regulation.

“I didn't know that, but that's unfortunate, so I would think twice about certain activities my child might partake in,” she said.

Altitude has announced it plans to remove the climbing wall. It’s unclear when that will happen, but the wall will remain closed until it's taken down.