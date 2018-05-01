North Carolina authorities search for abducted 12-year-old boy

- The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy after he was reportedly kidnapped by his biological mother Monday night.

Deputies said Atreyu Canady was taken from his home on Leeward Lane in Hampstead around 11 p.m. Monday, April 30, by his mother Ashley Marie Canady, who doesn't have legal custody of him.

The two may be en route to Fayetteville or Charlotte.

Atreyu Canady is described as a white male, 12 years of age, approximately 5’0" tall, weighing 130 pounds. He has blue or hazel colored eyes, and brown hair.

The child was last seen wearing a black in color zippered hoodie with the word Vans in white lettering. He also had on a pair unknown color athletic shorts and a pair of all black in color Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes.

Authorities said Ashley Canady is operating a dark blue 2013 Volkswagen Jetta four-door bearing NC registration FBM-7409. She may currently have blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff's Office at (910) 259-1436 or 911.