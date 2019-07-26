Security at the Uptown Charlotte Transit Center is under scrutiny again after continued violence, including a CATS bus driver being shot multiple times earlier this week.
Just in the past week alone CMPD says they've had more than five calls for service at the transit center. FOX 46 found out this isn't anything new, back in 2017 CMPD had more than 600 calls to the transit center.
The Charlotte Transportation Center at 310 East Trade Street first opened in 1995. Today it connects passengers with light rail, buses and the Lynx gold line.