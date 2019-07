- The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a local mother who has been missing for months.

Monica Moynan was last seen by family in Holly Springs in March of 2019, police said. It's been at least six weeks since she's been missing, they said. Her mother reported her missing on Tuesday.

Moynan is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call The Holly Springs Police Department at 919-557-9111.