- Two North Carolina SBI agents are in good spirits after suffering second and third-degree burns following an explosion last Friday in Sampson County.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy continue to recover at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Tim’s injuries include second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder. He is scheduled to have surgery to repair his shoulder on Tuesday. As a result of Brian’s third-degree burns, he will also have surgery.

Last Thursday, July 25, both Luper and Joy were in Sampson County assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. During a search that went into early Friday morning, they found some bomb making materials. As they were conducting a render safe mission on those materials, an explosion occurred seriously injuring both agents.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Tim, Brian and their families during this difficult time.

"The support has been tremendous. On behalf of the Luper and Joy families, thank you! We’ve heard from so many people expressing their concern for Tim and Brian – citizens and law enforcement near and far - we thank everyone for their continued prayers," the NC SBI said Monday.

As it relates to the investigation into the individual in possession of the bomb-making materials, it remains ongoing, the North Carolina SBI said.