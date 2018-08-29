North Carolina women charged with helping children smoke

- Two North Carolina women have been charged with helping three children smoke an apparently drug-laced cigar on social media video.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says officers arrested the women Tuesday after numerous reports about the video. Police seized drug paraphernalia.

The mother of the children told WGHP that her kids were being taken care of by family friends Michaela Pearson and Candice Little.

"I trusted them," she told the news outlet.

Jail records show Pearson, 21, and Little, 18, both of Winston-Salem, were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Video obtained by WXII-TV shows an adult handing three young children a cigarillo that they puff on. Police said the cigar contained an illegal substance, but didn’t elaborate.

The 2-year-old, 3-year-old and 18-month-old children were treated at a hospital. They are now back home with their mother, WGHP reported.

Pearson and Little are being held on $150,000 secured bonds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.