Not in my backyard: Gastonia neighbors push back against planned plasma donation center By Lindsay Clein, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jun 06 2019 07:22PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 06 2019 05:45PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411252318-411234102" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/_Not_in_my_backyard___Concerns_grow_over_0_7360777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Neighbors in Gastonia are pushing back against a plasma donation center.

The city has plans to put it on York Road where Kerr Drug used to be.

Neighbors say they're concerned the clientele at these types of facilities are often homeless and could be addicted to various substances.

"You'll hear from other neighbors upset about the potential for crime," said Neighbor Shuree Correll. "We have an elementary school close by, there's potential for crime."

Plasma is used to treat patients suffering from life threatening diseases.

CSL plasma is the donation center planned to go in at York Road and Carolina Avenue. 