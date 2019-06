- Neighbors in Gastonia are pushing back against a plasma donation center.

The city has plans to put it on York Road where Kerr Drug used to be.

Neighbors say they're concerned the clientele at these types of facilities are often homeless and could be addicted to various substances.

"You'll hear from other neighbors upset about the potential for crime," said Neighbor Shuree Correll. "We have an elementary school close by, there's potential for crime."

Plasma is used to treat patients suffering from life threatening diseases.

CSL plasma is the donation center planned to go in at York Road and Carolina Avenue.