class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425292051" class="mod-wrapper <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425292051" data-article-version="1.0">NTSB releases preliminary report on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/ntsb-releases-report-detailing-dale-earnhardt-jr-s-plane-crash" addthis:title="NTSB releases preliminary report on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425292051.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425292051");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="plane crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__plane_crash_0_7595337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__plane_crash_0_20190815214417"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/dale%20jr%20plane%20crash.00_00_03_09.Still004_1565905896677.jpg_7595446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dale jr plane crash.00_00_03_09.Still004_1565905896677.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/dale%20jr%20plane%20crash.00_03_00_11.Still005_1565905896682.jpg_7595447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dale jr plane crash.00_03_00_11.Still005_1565905896682.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/dale%20jr%20plane%20crash.00_00_11_02.Still003_1565905899148.jpg_7595448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dale jr plane crash.00_00_11_02.Still003_1565905899148.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-425292051-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="plane crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__plane_crash_0_7595337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__plane_crash_0_20190815214417"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/dale%20jr%20plane%20crash.00_00_03_09.Still004_1565905896677.jpg_7595446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Scott Reis" title="dale jr plane crash.00_00_03_09.Still004_1565905896677.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Scott <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Reis" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Reis</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/dale%20jr%20plane%20crash.00_03_00_11.Still005_1565905896682.jpg_7595447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Scott Reis" title="dale jr plane crash.00_03_00_11.Still005_1565905896682.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Scott <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Reis" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Reis</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/ntsb-releases-report-detailing-dale-earnhardt-jr-s-plane-crash" data-title="NTSB releases report on Earnhardt Jr. plane crash" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/ntsb-releases-report-detailing-dale-earnhardt-jr-s-plane-crash" addthis:title="NTSB releases report on Earnhardt Jr. plane crash" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/ntsb-releases-report-detailing-dale-earnhardt-jr-s-plane-crash";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/ntsb-releases-report-detailing-dale-earnhardt-jr-s-plane-crash">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p>
</div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday detailing the circumstances that led to a fiery plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family. </p> <p>The <a href="https://app.ntsb.gov/pdfgenerator/ReportGeneratorFile.ashx?EventID=20190815X74831&AKey=1&RType=HTML&IType=FA">preliminary report</a>, which is not final, appears to indicate the plane may have been traveling too fast for the amount of landing space at the airport in Elizabethton, T.N., which a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/airport-where-earnhardt-jr-family-crashed-not-a-smart-choice-to-land-expert-says" target="_blank">FOX 46 investigation</a> first reported. </p> <p>According to the NTSB, the plane's takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport, and the flight to Elizabethton Municipal Airport, were routine. When the 2015 Cessna Citation Latitude jet approached the small airport, the crew announced their intentions to land on the runway. The airport's surveillance video then captured the moments that led up to the crash.</p> <p>Officials say the airplane touched down and bounced twice, then continued airborne down runway 24 until it touched down a third time with about 1,000 ft of runway remaining. The right main landing gear then collapsed, and the right wing hit the runway shortly after the third touchdown.</p> <p>"An airplane should never bounce," said Robert Katz, a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor with nearly 40 years experience. "That only happens when the airspeed is excessive at touchdown and the airplane begins to float until the airspeed bleeds off but by then, valuable pavement for stopping is behind the airplane."</p> <ul> </ul> <p>The plane skidded off the runway through an open area of grass, the report says, cutting through a chain-link fence, and coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.</p> <p>"In my opinion, the pilot was coming in way too fast to land on only 4581 ft of available runway," Katz said. </p> <p>NTSB says the pilots' account of the incident was consistent with surveillance video. The pilot said after the second bounce, a "go-around" - when the pilot lifts off again and circles the airport back to the runway - was attempted, but the airplane did not respond as expected. The crew landed straight on the runway and couldn't stop the plane. </p> <p>After the plane came to rest, the flight crew secured the engines, but a fire broke out. The pilots helped evacuate Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and their daughter, Isla, through the main entry door, according to the report.</p> <p>The left main and nose landing gear came off during the impact, while the right main landing gear remained intact, but was heavily damaged by fire, the report said.</p> <p>NTSB officials say the pilot had logged 5,800 hours total flight experience and was last trained in October 2018. The copilot has an airline transport pilot certificate and 11,000 hours total flight experience. His latest training was also in October 2018.</p> <p>The wreckage was taken from the site for further evaluation. </p> <p>A final NTSB report could take a year to complete. </p> <p><strong>RELATED STORIES: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash" target="_blank">Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-breaks-silence-following-plane-crash" target="_blank">Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks silence following plane crash</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/earnhardt-jr-plane-wreckage-headed-to-georgia-recovery-site" target="_blank">Earnhardt Jr. plane wreckage headed to Georgia recovery site</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/fans-thankful-for-earnhardt-family-s-safety-ntsb-investigating-crash" target="_blank">Fans thankful for Earnhardt family's safety; NTSB investigating crash</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-were-incredibly-grateful-dale-earnhardt-jr-takes-weekend-off-after-plane-crash" target="_blank">'We’re incredibly grateful': Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes weekend off after plane crash</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/report-plane-carrying-earnhardt-jr-wife-crashes-in-tennessee" target="_blank">Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/airport-where-earnhardt-jr-family-crashed-not-a-smart-choice-to-land-expert-says">Airport where Earnhardt Jr. family crashed "not a smart choice" to land, expert says</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-extremely-lucky-minor-cuts-bruises-for-earnhardt-following-plane-crash" target="_blank">'Extremely lucky': Minor cuts, bruises for Earnhardt Jr. following plane crash</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/racing-world-reacts-after-earnhardts-family-survive-fiery-plane-crash" target="_blank">Racing world reacts after Earnhardt Jr., family survive fiery plane crash</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-da-calls-for-independent-investigations-into-police-shootings" title="Mecklenburg DA calls for independent investigations into police shootings" data-articleId="425334988" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Mecklenburg_DA_calls_for_independent_inv_0_7613238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Mecklenburg_DA_calls_for_independent_inv_0_7613238_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Mecklenburg_DA_calls_for_independent_inv_0_7613238_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Mecklenburg_DA_calls_for_independent_inv_0_7613238_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/23/Mecklenburg_DA_calls_for_independent_inv_0_7613238_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There will soon be new rules when it comes to how police shootings in Mecklenburg County are investigated." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mecklenburg DA calls for independent investigations into police shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There will soon be new rules when it comes to how police shootings in Mecklenburg County are investigated.</p><p>Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merrieweather announced Friday that there will be independent investigations conducted for future officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death. </p><p>CMPD did not respond to a request for comment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/steele-creek-neighbors-want-to-see-changes-to-road" title="Steele Creek neighbors want to see changes to 'dangerous' road" data-articleId="425207169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Neighbors in one Steele Creek say something should be done about a street they say is dangerous." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Steele Creek neighbors want to see changes to 'dangerous' road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Neighbors in one Steele Creek say something should be done about a street they say is dangerous. </p><p>One of the only street lamps on Youngblood Road in south Charlotte is still sticking out at an angle after someone crashed into it, and people who live there say it's a sign of a larger issue.</p><p>“I find myself looking back and forth a lot, and just gunning it to get out there,” said Claudia Lake. She lives off of Youngblood Road. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-carjacked-in-mall-parking-lot-police-track-suspects-using-car-s-gps" title="Woman carjacked in mall parking lot; police track suspects using car's GPS" data-articleId="425197423" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Woman_carjacked_in_mall_parking_lot__pol_0_7611298_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two men have been arrested by CMPD for a carjacking that happened at a Shelby mall. Detectives were able to track the car down thanks to the GPS signal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman carjacked in mall parking lot; police track suspects using car's GPS</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men have been arrested by CMPD for a carjacking that happened at a Shelby mall. Detectives were able to track the car down thanks to the GPS signal.</p><p>The victim’s family said she was rattled when two men approached her and demanded her keys. When she didn’t move fast enough, they showed her their gun. But even in the face of danger, she didn’t give up so easy, and demanded her wallet back.</p><p>“They have guns so be careful!” said the woman to 911 operators.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-rescued-after-falling-into-septic-tank-lying-in-raw-sewage-for-days-officials-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials said they rescued an Oregon woman who fell into a septic tank, lied in raw sewage, and was stuck for multiple days. (Photo Credit: Estacada Rural Fire District No. 69 via Facebook)" title="68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o THUMB_1566583357437.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman rescued after falling into septic tank, lying in raw sewage for days, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-share-first-dance-with-very-good-dog-in-adorable-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wedding_1566569175782-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlyweds share first dance with very good dog in adorable video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-warns-of-deadly-drug-resistant-salmonella-after-more-than-250-people-develop-illness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/Salmonella%20strain%20getty_1566560019794.jpg_7611462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Salmonella bacteria responsible for salmonella is shown under optical microscopy X 1000. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Salmonella strain getty_1566560019794.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/steele-creek-neighbors-want-to-see-changes-to-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_7611093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Steele_Creek_neighbors_want_to_see_chang_0_20190823035126"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Steele Creek neighbors want to see changes to 'dangerous' road</h3> </a> </li> </ul> id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ntsb-releases-report-detailing-dale-earnhardt-jr-s-plane-crash" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/plane%20crash_081519_1565959962986.JPG_7596777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NTSB releases preliminary report on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/best-friends-of-50-years-buy-lotto-ticket-win-2-million" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/susan-hook-and-martha-mccallum-bc49-kamloops-winner.JPG.scale.704x_1566585338091_7612357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/susan-hook-and-martha-mccallum-bc49-kamloops-winner.JPG.scale.704x_1566585338091_7612357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/susan-hook-and-martha-mccallum-bc49-kamloops-winner.JPG.scale.704x_1566585338091_7612357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/susan-hook-and-martha-mccallum-bc49-kamloops-winner.JPG.scale.704x_1566585338091_7612357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/23/susan-hook-and-martha-mccallum-bc49-kamloops-winner.JPG.scale.704x_1566585338091_7612357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;British&#x20;Columbia&#x20;Lottery&#x20;Corporation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Best friends of 50 years buy lotto ticket, win $2 million</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-rescued-after-falling-into-septic-tank-lying-in-raw-sewage-for-days-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/68752557_2337462909624576_4486082968325980160_o%20THUMB_1566583357437.jpg_7612250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officials&#x20;said&#x20;they&#x20;rescued&#x20;an&#x20;Oregon&#x20;woman&#x20;who&#x20;fell&#x20;into&#x20;a&#x20;septic&#x20;tank&#x2c;&#x20;lied&#x20;in&#x20;raw&#x20;sewage&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;stuck&#x20;for&#x20;multiple&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Estacada&#x20;Rural&#x20;Fire&#x20;District&#x20;No&#x2e;&#x20;69&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman rescued after falling into septic tank, lying in raw sewage for days, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-thought-she-had-water-in-her-ear-doctors-find-brown-recluse-spider" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman thought she had water in her ear, doctors find brown recluse spider</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlyweds-share-first-dance-with-very-good-dog-in-adorable-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/wedding_1566569175782_7611750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlyweds share first dance with very good dog in adorable video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 