Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC 14 2019 05:30PM By Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Mar 14 2019 07:06PM EDT
Video Posted Mar 14 2019 05:30PM EDT src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394937234-394913342" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394937234" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - New flu numbers show there were nine more flu deaths in North Carolina last week, which brings the total this season to 135. But the number of total flu-like cases is dropping.</p><p>“It’s tough to be a mom with two kids and be sick. You don’t get a day off,” said Corrie Thomas.</p><p>She got knocked down by the flu early this season.</p><p>“It was awful. The grandparents had to come over and take care of the kids. My mom got sick from me and then my husband had to stay home with the kids for a few days for work,” said Thomas.</p><p>The good news is the number of cases of flu-like illnesses in North and South Carolina is on the decline, according to information just released Thursday.</p><p>And if you’ve already had the flu, you just might be in luck.</p><p>“Once you’ve had the flu, your body’s immune system will be prepared to fight off the flu in the future. It’s not inconceivable that you could get the flu twice in one season, but it’s very unlikely,” said Dr. Stephen Lingo with Atrium Health.</p><p>Dr. Lingo says we’ve already hit the peak of flu season, but the season could last until the end of April. Believe it or not, if you get the flu shot now, the doctor says it could help you beyond this flu season.</p><p>“It’s ideal to get the flu shot in October, but the flu shot that you get today will still protect you in years to come,” Dr. Lingo said.</p><p>And the doctor says sunlight is a good disinfectant.</p><p>“I think the warmer temperatures will help us but that doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed not to get the flu,” said. Three! That man is crazy,” Linda Mendoza said. </p><p>Mendoza was driving on Independence Boulevard Wednesday when she says she didn't see a car in the lane beside her and began to merge.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/number-of-flu-like-cases-on-the-decline-in-nc-sc" title="Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/Number_of_flu_cases_on_the_decline_in_th_0_6892810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Number of flu-like cases on the decline in NC, SC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New flu numbers show there were nine more flu deaths in North Carolina last week, which brings the total this season to 135. But the number of total flu-like cases is dropping.</p><p>“It’s tough to be a mom with two kids and be sick. You don’t get a day off,” said Corrie Thomas.</p><p>She got knocked down by the flu early this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cmpd-2-arrested-for-sexual-assault-in-uptown-impersonating-an-officer" title="CMPD: 2 arrested for sexual assault in uptown, impersonating an officer" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/CMPD__2_arrested_for_sexual_assault_in_S_0_6893401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/CMPD__2_arrested_for_sexual_assault_in_S_0_6893401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="CMPD: 2 arrested for sexual assault in uptown, impersonating an officer"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/CMPD__2_arrested_for_sexual_assault_in_S_0_6893401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/14/CMPD__2_arrested_for_sexual_assault_in_S_0_6893401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="CMPD: 2 arrested for sexual assault in uptown, impersonating an officer"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMPD: 2 arrested for sexual assault in uptown, impersonating an officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 05:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 07:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men have been arrested for a sexual assault in uptown where one of them pretended to be a police officer, CMPD says. </p><p>The assault occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 near the light rail path in the 200 block of E. Bland Street. </p><p>A woman told police she was out jogging when she was approached by two suspects and sexually assaulted. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Detention Center) " title="sexual assault_1552598899797.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD: 2 arrested for sexual assault in uptown, impersonating an officer</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/senate-rejects-trump-border-emergency-as-republicans-defect"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/20/MITCH-MCCONNELL-GETTY_1540070851802_6242564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks toward the Senate chamber to listen to Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) floor speech to announce her vote for the nomination of SCOTUS Judge Brett Kavanaugh on October 5, 2018 in DC. 