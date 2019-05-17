The first Code Orange air quality alert of the year has been issued as things are heating up in our area.
The alert is active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday for the Charlotte metro region. For the first time this year, highs will be in the low 90s with very little wind. The hot, stagnant air mass isn't good for air quality, so anyone with respiratory ailments, younger kids and older active adults should limit their time outside.
There is a 20 percent chance for showers and storms throughout Friday afternoon as well. The conditions will essentially remain same for the rest of the weekend.