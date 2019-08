Photo: FOX 46 Charlotte Photo: FOX 46 Charlotte

- An officer shot and killed a man after the suspect shot his sister-in-law in the leg and was threatening others inside a north Charlotte home, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Delano Williams, 55. The CMPD officer involved has been identified as Officer John Juhasz. CMPD said Officer Juhasz was hired on Feb. 20, 2017.

The incident began at 8:08 p.m. Thursday at a house located in the 3100 block of Ernest Russell Court. As officers got to the scene they determined that the suspect involved had already fled the home. Then hours later around 12:12 a.m. 911 received a call from a female at the same residence.

The female told police that her father was armed with a gun. As the 911 operator was speaking with the female, the operator heard gunshots in the background. During the 911 call, the female said that her mother and aunt were still inside the home with her dad, and that her dad was pointing a gun at her aunt.

CMPD officers rushed to the home, and as they got there they heard gunshots coming from inside. A woman started to walk outside the home after being shot in the leg. She told police that her "brother-in-law had shot her." She also told police that, "Her sister was still inside the home with him and she believed he was going to kill her."

Officers were able to encounter the suspect at the rear of the home and perceived an imminent, lethal threat and fired at the suspect, CMPD said. He was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, they said.

The woman who was shot in the leg was also taken to the hospital where she is being treated, police said. Their names will be released at a later time, police said.

CMPD said three teen-aged children were inside the home when the incident first broke out, but all three had left the house before officers got to the scene. The firearm used by the deceased suspect was also recovered from the home.

"As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident," CMPD said Friday.

Per department protocol, Officer John Juhasz has been placed on paid Administrative Leave.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.