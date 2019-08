- The District Attorney's Office will not be seeking charges against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who shot and killed an armed man at a north Charlotte Burger King earlier this month.

The DA says Officer Wende Kerl believed the suspect, Danquirs Franklin, had a gun in his hands and felt her life was in imminent danger before she fired shots.

After a lengthy and careful review of the investigation, including the information outlined above, and following a review of a team of senior prosecutors in my office, I have determined that the State could not prove to a unanimous jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Kerl's belief that she faced an imminent threat of death of great bodily harm was unreasonable. Consequently, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Danquirs Franklin. Spencer B. Merriweather III District Attorney

In a 162-page investigation, the district attorney outlines the events that took place the morning of March 25 at Burger King on 2601 Beatties Ford Road.

More detailed pictures were released showing Franklin inside the restaurant before the shooting occurred. The photos show him jumping on counters, assaulting employees, and pointing a gun.

Officer Kerl's body cam video was released by a judge in April 2019 showing the officers encounter with Franklin. During the investigation, several employees along with the general manager and customers were interviewed. Franklin's family members were also interviewed.

CMPD Chief Putney addressed the district attorneys release sending continuous thoughts and prayers to those involved.

The District Attorney reviewed all of the evidence, statements and information that was gathered during the case before making his determination. We respect his work and the effort he and his team committed to objectively reviewing the case. Mr. Franklin's death is tragic, regardless of the circumstances. We ask the community to continue to keep his family and the family of Officer Kerl in their thoughts and prayers. All of their lives have been changed as a result of the shooting.

