Suspect wanted in Charlotte homicide captured in Gastonia

- A man who was wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in Charlotte back in May 2018 was captured Friday morning in Gastonia, according to CMPD.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Santario Miller.

Miller was wanted for murder in the shooting death of Shalamar Venable. The 39-year-old was killed in the 900 block of N. Tryon Street, just outside of uptown Charlotte in May.

Miller was considered to be "armed and dangerous," police said.

Dozens of police officers surrounded a Gastonia home Friday morning located on Franklin Boulevard at South Liberty in search of Miller after receiving information that he was there.

Major Police situation in Gastonia along Franklin Blvd at South Liberty pic.twitter.com/Z7Nwik5xA1 — Brian Christiansen (@BrianFox46) June 29, 2018

Several officers dressed in camouflage, wearing body armor, and gas masks with assault rifles surrounded a home on South Liberty Street.

After a standoff, Miller was bought out of the home in handcuffs and placed into a police cruiser. Miller will be charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.