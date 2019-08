- Two women were killed and a man injured before the suspect turned the gun on himself at a home Monday night in Hickory, police said. Two small children were inside at the time, but were not injured.

The deadly shooting broke out just after 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at a home located at 366 17th Avenue NE. As officers got to the scene they found a woman, Roxanne Auton Mitchem, 32, deceased in the yard from a gunshot wound.

Police said a second victim, Dorrian Doral Pearson, 32, had ran away from the home and was located at 330 16th Avenue NE with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Witnesses to the shooting told officers there were possible victims inside the home along 17th Avenue NE. As officers entered the apartment they found Jessica Rose Fowler, 32, deceased from a gunshot wound and her estranged husband, David Christopher Covington, 37, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.