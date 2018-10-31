Ohio man charged with thefts in Lincoln County

- A Cleveland, Ohio man has been arrested on theft charges and returned to Lincoln County, NC to stand trial, officials said.

Kenneth Lee Bella, Sr., 42, of Czar Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio was arrested on October 24, 2018 two years after he is accused of stealing landscaping equipment from a Denver, NC business, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

On October 25, 2016 employees at New River Landscaping in Denver, NC reported the larceny of two landscaping trucks containing two zero turn lawn mowers and assorted landscaping equipment valued at more than $139,000. The two 2016 Isuzu trucks were recovered later that day near Blacksburg, South Carolina but all of the mowers and equipment had been removed.

Detectives gained information in October 2018 that Kenneth Lee Bella, Sr. was one of the suspects involved in the incident and warrants were obtained. Bella was arrested in a traffic stop in Independence, Ohio on October 24. Bella went before a judge in Cuyahoga County in Cleveland, Ohio and waived extradition to North Carolina.

Bella was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate charged with two felony counts each of larceny, possession of stolen goods and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, authorities said. Outstanding warrants were served on Bella from Forest City, NC Police Department for felony possession of stolen goods and felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect had also been entered NCIC by Rock Hill, SC Police Department for breaking and entering a vehicle in 2016. Detective Hager obtained a fugitive warrant on Bella regarding the South Carolina charges.

Bella is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond. He has a first appearance October 31, 2018 in Lincoln County District Court.