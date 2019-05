- An 82-year-old woman is dead after a church bus caught fire on I-77 southbound in Charlotte on Sunday, police say.

It is unclear how the fire started. Four other patients were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The road at exit 9 is closed and only two of three highway lanes are open.

According to Highway Patrol, the bus was attempting to get off at the exit 9C ramp but lost control and hit a barrier wall.

Medic confirmed the bus was associated with Victory Christian Church.

With firefighters out in the heat, a cooling station is on scene due to the severe temperatures today.