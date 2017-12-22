One dead in fatal crash on I-77 in Huntersville

- One person has died following a crash on I-77 northbound near Huntersville Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the crash around 1:30 pm near I-485. Medic pronounced the driver of a pickup truck dead on scene.

According to State Troopers, the driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 70's, was pulling a trailer behind his truck traveling in the center lane. The trailer started to fishtail causing him to lose control of the vehicle. He then side swiped a car that was in the right lane before running off the road and crashing into the ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. His name will be released pending family notification.