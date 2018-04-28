One dead in northwest Charlotte house fire

- One person has died in a northwest Charlotte house fire early Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Dept.

Crews responded to the 9400 block of Northwoods Forest Dr. around 3 am for a house fire. A person was removed from the home by firefighters and taken to the hospital by Medic with life threatening injuries. The person later died at the hospital, according to firefighters.

Investigators say the fire was a result of unattended cooking. Damage to the residence is estimated to be around $95,000.