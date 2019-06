- There have been 57 homicides across Charlotte since the beginning of the year. That's just one less than the total number of homicides in 2018.

Thursday afternoon, Chief Kerr Putney sat down with FOX 46 to talk about the violence, and what's being done about it.

"We want to talk about the number as is if it a statistic, but it's not. It's indicative of the families that have been hurt, the lives that have been taken away and far too soon," Putney said.

He also addressed the large number violent crimes involving of young people this year. Putney says his concentration isn't necessarily on the number, but he says his department is working to do more in keeping that number from getting much higher.

"We see people losing their lives over drugs and arguments when it's really not that serious. They should be focused on their future, and, what we're doing, as well, is partnering with our vision academy and giving them the idea of what the city has to offer instead of the negative that they're bombarded with every day."

Putney says the parts of the city seeing the most violence are getting fed up with it, and noted the public's help in identifying the suspects in the Beatties Ford Road shooting this week as one of the signs that it is indeed happening.