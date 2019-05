One person was taken to the hospital after being shot at an aprtment complex in north east Charlotte.

- CMPD is responding to multiple calls regarding gun shots at an apartment complex about five minutes north of the UNC Charlotte campus.

Reports of gun fire at 10900 Education Way began coming Monday evening. According to reports a victim was shot near the apartment's pool and was taken by onlookers to the hospital prior to officials arriving.

The male victim has serious and potential life-threatening injuries, reports indicated.

Why the victim was shot is unclear at this time as officials are still interviewing witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more on this story on FOX 46 News at 10 p.m.