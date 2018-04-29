'Open Streets 704' event welcomes thousands

- Organizers of "Open Streets 704," tell Fox 46 Charlotte the event is growing. They're celebrating five years.

"The turnout today has been unbelievable," said Michael Restaino, with BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, the presenting sponsor for this year's festivities. "We're estimating it to be over 30,000 people."

In the two prior years, combined, 60,000 people participated in the neighborhood oriented event. Attendance for 2018 is projected to be the highest turnout in recent years.

City and county leaders annually work together to provide a day full of activities and vendors to people living in communities around the uptown area. Attending is free and so are many of the activities.

Several roads were shutdown to drivers in order to accommodate the thousands of people who walked, biked and ran through the six neighborhoods that participated. Organizers said the purpose is to explore communities while also engaging in a healthier lifestyle, with a form of physical activity.

The four-mile long event touched several Charlotte neighborhoods: Belmont, Commonwealth, Noda, Optimist Park, Plaza Midwood and Villa Heights.

"I'm glad I came. It's the ability to come out and meet your neighbors," said one person attending.

Businesses told Fox 46 Charlotte they hosted new customers who trickled in because of the event.