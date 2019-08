Photos: Statesville Police Department Photos: Statesville Police Department

- The Statesville Police Department is searching for those responsible after more than 60 firearms were stolen overnight from a local pawn shop.

The massive theft happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Bullseye Pawn located on W Front Street at Oakland Avenue.

Police said around 60 handguns and three long guns were reported stolen from the business.

A reward of up to $13,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.

The public can also call Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340 or the NC State Bureau of Investigation at 828-294-2226.