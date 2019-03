- Police are conducting an investigation after an overnight shooting left one dead nearby Tuckaseegee Road.

Officials said they received a call at about 11 p.m. on Saturday about a man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. When the medics arrived, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victims name will not be released until his family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and evidence is still being collected.

CMPD is asking anybody who may have information to contact them at 704-334-1600.