- One person is being treated after being shot at a Waffle House in Salisbury Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot victim at the Waffle House on East Innes Street around 3 am on Sunday.

One person was transported to the hospotial but it is unclear at this time what the extent of their injuries are.

It is also unclear if the subject injured and the suspect were acquaintences and if there is in fact a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and Salisbury PD told us they will release more information on Monday.