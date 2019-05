- Seventeen people were on board a school bus that overturned Monday afternoon in Stanly County, officials said.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. on Quail Ridge Road near Highway 52, south of Albemarle. The wreck involved a Head Start bus and two other vehicles, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 15 students and two adults were on the bus when it flipped on its side during a collision involving two other vehicles.

A female driver in one of the other vehicles was airlifted to the hospital. The driver who troopers said caused school bus to roll over and crash into another car suffered minor injuries.

