- Fort Mill drivers are stuck in a long line of standstill traffic after a dump truck carrying asphalt overturned, sliding into a ditch.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday on Barberville Road near Hwy 160 , which is currently being paved and was already down to one lane.

Some drivers told FOX 46 that they had been in the same spot for more than an hour by 5 p.m., and that traffic was at a complete standstill.

A larger wrecker had to be brought in to upright the truck, and access was blocked both ways. The truck was finally pulled out around 6:15 p.m., but traffic remains congested.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until further notice.