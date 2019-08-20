< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Owner: Teens break into Popbar ice cream shop, steal cash from register src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>After robbery, NoDa ice cream shop owner disturbed</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="424718645" data-video-posted-date="Aug 20 2019 11:22AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Teens_break_into_Popbar_ice_cream_shop___0_7604601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Teens break into Popbar ice cream shop, steal cash from register</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 20 2019 09:16AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 20 2019 05:27PM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 07:28PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Kia Lyons&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos: Kia Lyons </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424704215-424704280" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/20/Lyons_ice%20cream%20shop%20break%20in%20_082019_1566307615482.jpg_7604416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Kia Lyons&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos: Kia Lyons </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424704215" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Two teenagers were caught on surveillance breaking into a local Charlotte ice cream shop overnight and taking the register filled with cash before fleeing the scene on foot, according to the owner. </p> <p>The break-in and theft occurred between 11:23 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Popbar located at 3123 N Davidson Street in Charlotte. It took only three minutes for the teens to shatter the front glass door with what appeared to be a cinder block. </p> <p>The owner of the ice cream store, Kia Lyons, tells FOX 46 that the two suspects took the register and ran off to the right of the store's entrance. CMPD officers were able to locate the register in the YMCA parking lot, she said. </p> <p>Lyons said this isn't the first break-in to happen in the area and the two teens look familiar to other store owners. She said about $246 was taken from the register. </p> <p>Lyons told FOX 46 that construction in the area hasn't helped the situation. Without the nearby bank there's no current surveillance outside. More lights eventually will be added to the area to make it more visible at night, she said. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/Moore_1566861927263_7618341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gastonia police search for shooting suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 07:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gastonia police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening injuries. </p><p>Jaylen Michael Moore, 18, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder for a shooting that took place in the 1900 block of Keith Drive on Aug. 10. </p><p>Moore could possibly be in a red 2000s model Chevrolet or Chrysler.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-south-end-businesses-for-second-time" title="Flooding damages South End businesses for second time" data-articleId="425668792" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the second time in just two weeks, businesses in South End are cleaning up after severe storms brought heavy rains and flooding with it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding damages South End businesses for second time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Business owners in South End are calling on the City of Charlotte to help fix a continued flooding problem. One business owner says it has been a battle against the city for more than two decades.</p><p>The big question business owners have for city stormwater leaders is how many more floods have to damage their business before someone steps in?</p><p>You may remember FOX 46 Charlotte covered a similar flood along the same area of Distribution Street on August 5. The latest flood in that area happened this past Friday, again damaging several small businesses.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-turtles-believed-to-be-dead-after-artificial-light-lures-them-into-dunes" title="Dozens of turtles believed to be dead after artificial light lures them into dunes" data-articleId="425693641" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of turtles believed to be dead after artificial light lures them into dunes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 26 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A turtle protection volunteer group in Folly Beach believes dozens of baby turtles died, making their way towards artificial light rather than the ocean after hatching. </p><p>Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program says volunteers recently found a nest of hatched turtles with dozens of tracks leading away. However, they say, none of the tracks were going toward the ocean. Instead, they were going along the dunes. </p><p>As the volunteers followed the trails, they saw most of the tracks lead off into the dunes, where they could no longer follow them. (Photo by San Miguel County Jail)" title="dairy queen thief_1566859231891.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-south-end-businesses-for-second-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_20190826213225"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flooding damages South End businesses for second time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-woman-with-down-syndrome-and-passion-for-mail-gets-her-dream-job-for-a-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Grace Flannery got her dream job for a day when she was given the chance to join the postal team at a post office in Ohio. (Photo by USPS)" title="Grace_1566852862825-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio woman with Down syndrome and passion for mail gets her dream job for a day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gate-agent-entertains-delayed-passengers-with-worst-drivers-license-picture-contest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Southwest%20Flight%20Delay%2016x9_1566842747291.jpg_7617081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kristin Dundas posted video on Twitter of the Southwest Airlines agent holding a contest for the “worst driver’s license picture” during a flight delay. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-new-mexico-man-stole-22-boxes-of-ice-cream-bars" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/dairy%20queen%20thief_1566859231891.jpg_7618121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pul&#x20;Trujillo&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;identified&#x20;stealing&#x20;22&#x20;boxes&#x20;of&#x20;Dairy&#x20;Queen&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;bars&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;San&#x20;Miguel&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police say New Mexico man stole 22 boxes of ice cream bars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/flooding-damages-south-end-businesses-for-second-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/More_flooding_disrupts_South_End_busines_0_7617424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding damages South End businesses for second time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-turtles-believed-to-be-dead-after-artificial-light-lures-them-into-dunes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/26/folly%20beach_1566857678276.jpg_7617987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Folly&#x20;Beach&#x20;Turtle&#x20;Watch&#x20;Program" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dozens of turtles believed to be dead after artificial light lures them into dunes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-woman-with-down-syndrome-and-passion-for-mail-gets-her-dream-job-for-a-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Grace_1566852862825_7617412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Grace&#x20;Flannery&#x20;got&#x20;her&#x20;dream&#x20;job&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;day&#x20;when&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;given&#x20;the&#x20;chance&#x20;to&#x20;join&#x20;the&#x20;postal&#x20;team&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;post&#x20;office&#x20;in&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;USPS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ohio woman with Down syndrome and passion for mail gets her dream job for a day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gate-agent-entertains-delayed-passengers-with-worst-drivers-license-picture-contest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Southwest%20Flight%20Delay%2016x9_1566842747291.jpg_7617081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Southwest%20Flight%20Delay%2016x9_1566842747291.jpg_7617081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Southwest%20Flight%20Delay%2016x9_1566842747291.jpg_7617081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Southwest%20Flight%20Delay%2016x9_1566842747291.jpg_7617081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/26/Southwest%20Flight%20Delay%2016x9_1566842747291.jpg_7617081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kristin&#x20;Dundas&#x20;posted&#x20;video&#x20;on&#x20;Twitter&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Southwest&#x20;Airlines&#x20;agent&#x20;holding&#x20;a&#x20;contest&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;worst&#x20;driver&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;license&#x20;picture&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;flight&#x20;delay&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Twitter&#x2f;&#x40;kdunds13&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gate agent entertains delayed passengers with ‘worst driver's license picture' contest</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> 