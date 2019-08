Photos: Kia Lyons Photos: Kia Lyons

- Two teenagers were caught on surveillance breaking into a local Charlotte ice cream shop overnight and taking the register filled with cash before fleeing the scene on foot, according to the owner.

The break-in and theft occurred between 11:23 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Popbar located at 3123 N Davidson Street in Charlotte. It took only three minutes for the teens to shatter the front glass door with what appeared to be a cinder block.

The owner of the ice cream store, Kia Lyons, tells FOX 46 that the two suspects took the register and ran off to the right of the store's entrance. CMPD officers were able to locate the register in the YMCA parking lot, she said.

Lyons said this isn't the first break-in to happen in the area and the two teens look familiar to other store owners. She said about $246 was taken from the register.

Lyons told FOX 46 that construction in the area hasn't helped the situation. Without the nearby bank there's no current surveillance outside. More lights eventually will be added to the area to make it more visible at night, she said. Lyons said the ice cream shop will remain closed for the next couple of days.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.