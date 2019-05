Two suspects wanted in connection to the alleged murder of a Belmont woman have been arrested, authorities said.

Members of the Gaston County Police Department found James Rick, 48, and Melinda Robinson, 51, hiding in Stanley, NC nearby Old Carolina Mining Road. Officials initially thought that as of Sunday they may have been laying low in the Myrtle Beach area.

Both suspects were wanted for the murder of Delia Rick, 61. On Sunday May 5 police responded to reports of a submerged vehicle on South New Hope Road in Belmont and subsequently found a deceased Rick inside.

Gaston PD told Fox 46 that they believed the suspect and victim "were cousins (by blood or marriage)", and that "they were not siblings and were not married to each other."

Mr. Rick is being charged with first degree murder and Robinson as an accessory.

