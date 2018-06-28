Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey opens up on rescuing hiker in Colorado

- Carolina Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey opened up about his role in rescuing a man who fell from cliff a few months ago while hiking in Colorado. App users click here.

Eli Smoker and his 13-year-old grandson were hiking at Castle Rock when the 72-year-old fell 20 feet onto a rock. McCaffrey, two of his brothers, and a couple friends were also hiking and saw the whole thing. The group called 911 for help and had to perform chest compressions when Smoker stopped breathing.

The Carolina Panthers tweeted out two videos Wednesday with McCaffrey and members of the Smoker family sharing their perspective on what happened. The 911 call can also be heard in the videos.

Smoker suffered a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck. Thankfully, he survived the ordeal. Smoker and his family were invited to attend Carolina's Week 3 home game against the Bengals. They were also treated to a $1,500 shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

“To see the way that family has responded has made me cherish just little things,” McCaffrey said. “Just being present in the now. Life – you don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s part of the beauty of it. All you can control is your attitude and how well you live it.

“To me, that’s what I’ve taken from it. And what an inspiring family to take it from.”