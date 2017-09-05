School fails to inform parents their children were rushed to hospital

- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus was rear ended by another school bus sending nearly a dozen students to the hospital Tuesday morning. Some parents are angry saying the call from the school notifying them never came. Many of the calls only coming from the students themselves.

35 students from James Martin Middle School and University Park Creative Arts were tossed when one bus slammed into the back of the other, causing damage to the rear bumper.

“The bus came out of nowhere. We were just coming from our stop to pick up the two kids that were getting on the bus, I think the bus was coming too fast and it ran into us,” said 7th grader Ka’liauna McDowell.

Another student recalled the moment of impact.

”It was hard. The next door neighbor that lived to the people that got hit, heard the hit and came running outside,” said Demyha Sanders who’s also in 7th grade and hit her arm, which left a bruise.

Some students slammed into the seats in front of them or into the window. Eleven students were taken to CMC University in a mass casualty bus. None of the students suffered serious injuries.

11 Middle School students transported in mass casualty bus to CMC Univ. to be checked after school bus accident @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/h5PWc9kphj — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) September 5, 2017

“I was one of the kids that hit my head and some of them were standing up and one hurt his ankle,” said Ka’liauna.

Parents rushed to the hospital after getting a call.

“It was really terrifying because a bus hitting another bus and the kids they were sitting in the back and I know that they sit in the back of the bus so, it was really scary,” said Quinneisha McDowell as she was leaving the hospital.

In some cases, the call to parents only coming from the students themselves. Some students borrowed cell phones from their classmates to call their parents.

“To be honest I’m really pissed off so they’re going to have to hear from me when I leave here about not calling me and contacting me about my two children,” said McDowell.

CMS still hasn't notified this mom that her kids were involved in an accident. Kids used classmates cell to call. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/FRvJrjI3XY — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) September 5, 2017

A CMS spokesperson told FOX46 parents of all the students were called and suggested parents who did not receive a call, check to make sure the school has their correct contact information.

“Some of the parents are upset. I think that, that comes from the people being rude. A parent called the school and the school said that the child was okay and she said, how is my child okay if he’s on a transportation bus to the hospital?” said McDowell who also said her phone number had not changed since 2011.

CMS did not admit to us that some parents weren't called and didn't respond when FOX46 asked why?

Brian Hacker, CMS Communication Specialist replied in an email saying,

"The principal plans to improve her process of notifying parents of students not injured at the same time as notifying parents of those students who were transported."

