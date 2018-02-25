Parking information for Reverend Billy Graham's public viewing

- Reverend Billy Graham's public viewing will be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Billy Graham Library in southwest Charlotte.

There will be no on-site public parking during the two-day memorial event.

Those planning on attending can park at two locations and catch a free shuttle to get in line for the viewing.

One option is to park at the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center at 7100 Forest Point Boulevard. The second option is at the Charlotte Business Valet, Lot 2, at 5807 Wilkinson Boulevard.

The viewing hours are from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.

The casket will be closed.

“Mr. Graham wouldn't have wanted people looking at him. He would've wanted people looking to Christ, so the casket will be closed,” said spokesperson, Mark DeMoss.

