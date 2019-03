- It was a messy day at the hospital dedicated to fun and raising awareness about chronic kidney disease. Mason, 7, pushed a pie into the face of one of his transplant nurses. He loved it.

Mason got to throw the plate filled with whip cream.

He left the hospital last week after a two month stay. Mason went into septic shock back in January. He was born with kidney disease and when he was 21 months old received a kidney transplant.

Dr. Susan Massengill is one of Mason’s doctors and helped him throw the pie.

“Today is all about fun and introducing people to the concept of chronic kidney disease,” said Dr. Massengill. There is no cure for chronic kidney disease. It’s something that people of all ages live with.

Patients and their families gathered with nurses and doctors to raise awareness and money for the Pediatric Nephrology Center of Excellence.

Last year, Levine Children’s treated more than 5,500 patients and 1,700 of them were new patients.

“We didn’t know anything about kidney disease until he was born and we learned a lot real quick,” said Dana Privette, Mason’s mom.

Dr. Massingill leads Levine Children’s Pediatric Nephrology Center of Excellence. Last year the center performed nine kidney transplants which was the most in the state of North Carolina.

“We are extremely grateful for all of this,” said Privette.