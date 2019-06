- A man has been arrested for exposing himself to three minors, police say.

Officers responded to calls about a man and an indecent exposure incident near 1700 Eastcrest Drive on Saturday around 2 p.m.

Officials were told a man exposed himself and began to masturbate in front of a mother and three children. After interviewing witnesses and some people in the area officers said they were able to locate the suspect, Doug Parsons, and make an arrest several miles away.

Parson faces multiple charges including indecent liberties with a minor and indecent exposure.