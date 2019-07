Two men stole a car at gunpoint in Charlotte, then robbed a bank in Statesville, police say. (Statesville PD)

- a pair of masked men are wanted after an attempted bank robbery in Statesville on Monday, according to authorities.

Statesville Officers responded to calls shortly before 1 p.m. to the State Employees Credit Union located at 1742 Wilkesboro Highway. Two men wearing masks and armed took money from the business, police say. the suspects fled in a white 2009 Honda Accord, which was reported stolen at gunpoint from the Charlotte area.

The vehicle was apparently abandoned and recovered by police a short time later.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.