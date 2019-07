- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Salisbury that occurred last month, authorities said on Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING

Jaquan Morris, was taken into custody by the Salisbury Police Department at 9 a.m. Wednesday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder. Morris was transported to the Rowan County Jail.

Morris was processed at police headquarters and then transported to the Rowan County Magistrates Office.