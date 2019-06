- A search is underway for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Saturday in the University City area, according to authorities.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday police responded to reports of a woman who was forced into a vehicle at an apartment complex at 1200 Rebecca Bailey Drive. She was taken to multiple locations, and sexually assaulted, reports indicated.

The woman was initially in the parking lot going to her car and the suspect forced his way into her vehicle.

The victim was eventually able to get away, contact officials, and a brief investigation ensued. A car matching the identity was located and attempts to pull the car over were unsuccessful and a short pursuit took place. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran on foot, and was able to elude the police.

This is an ongoing investigation.