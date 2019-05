A toddler accidentally shot a sibling on Sunday at a Lincoln County home, police say. A toddler accidentally shot a sibling on Sunday at a Lincoln County home, police say.

- An investigation is underway after a shooting incident involving two young children on Sunday in Lincoln County, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call around Noon Sunday on Lightview Lane in Lincolnton about a one-year-old that was accidentally shot by a three-year-old.

The bullet grazed the child's head but did not penetrate the skull, reports indicated.

The father was outside of the residence at the time of the incident, and was smoking a cigarette and heard a loud pop, officials said. He and his wife rushed back into the residence found the two children.

The children were apparently playing in the parents bedroom and retrieved a .380 caliber handgun from a nightstand. The child is being treated at Atrium Health Care and was transported by Lincoln County EMS.