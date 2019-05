STATESVILLE, NC (WSIC) – A pedestrian was killed in an I-77 accident near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Wednesday, according to Iredell County EMS.

The accident closed both lanes of I-77 southbound around mile marker 51. The NCDOT believes the road will reopened by 11 p.m. WSIC is requesting additional information from the Highway Patrol.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.