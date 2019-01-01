Pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in NE Charlotte

- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles early New Year's Day in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 in the 10000 block of N. Tryon Street.

As officers arrived on scene, they located a 2007 Honda sport utility, a 2001 Hyundai passenger car, and an unresponsive man that has been involved in the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Those inside the Honda and Hyundai remained on scene and were not injured in the crash, police said. A black 2013-2018 Nissan Altima that was involved in the crash did not remain on scene.

According to CMPD, a man was walking on N Tryon Street, or on the shoulder, traveling southwest when he was struck by the black Nissan Altima. After being hit, the man was thrown about 50 feet into the right-hand lane of travel on N Tryon Street. The Nissan fled the scene, police said.

A short time later, the Honda, driven by Mashonna Hughes, struck the victim causing the man to be thrown an additional 60 feet. The man was then struck a third time by the Hyundai, driven by Katelyn Brown, and was dragged about 1,000 feet. The Hyundai stopped in a parking lot with the victim underneath.

CMPD said speed and alcohol are not contributing factors for the drivers of the Honda and Hyundai. At this time, it's unknown of speed and alcohol were factors for the Nissan, who fled.

The victim in this tragic crash was wearing dark clothing and was not using a nearby sidewalk, police said. The victim's name will be released pending family notification.

This crash mains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Crum with CMPD at (704) 432-2160, Ext. 4.