- A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital after they were struck by the light rail overnight in University City, police said.

The accident happened around 12 a.m. Monday, July 8 at University Blvd. and N Tryon Street at the light rail crossing near Walmart.

The victim, a man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later, police said.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates throughout the day.