- A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning near IKEA in University City, police said.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of University City Blvd. CMPD said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. No word on their identity at this time.

Drivers in the area were asked to take Ikea Blvd. to University Pointe Blvd. to I-85 as an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.