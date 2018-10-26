Pedestrian struck and killed on Independence Blvd.

- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night on Independence Boulevard in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The was reported just before 9 p.m. near Village Lake Drive.

Outbound Independence Blvd. was closed while police investigate. Traffic was being diverted to Village Lake Drive.

Authorities identified the pedestrian as Sierra Ratliff, 18, of Charlotte. Her family told FOX 46 Charlotte in an exclusive interview that she was crossing the street to return home to the apartment complex where she lived when the accident happened.

Police said Ratliff was wearing dark clothing in an area that had no street lighting. Ratliff's family said they would be taking up the issue, along with safety concerns in the area, with local leaders in the coming days and weeks.