- A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in west Charlotte on Thursday.

Around 7:45 p.m. police and Medic were called to the 2600 block of Freedom Drive for reports of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, they found the victim laying on the ground in the middle of the four-lane road, and he was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say a few cars missed him, but he was eventually hit by white pickup hit him.

Alexander Pevtsov, who was across the street getting food at the time of the accident says the man appeared to be intoxicated and was stumbling.

"The gentleman was intoxicated, running across a four-lane highway," Petsov said.

As an ER resident, Petsov says he immediately ran across the street to help when he saw what happened, but he admitted there's "not much you can do as a good Samaritan with no equipment."

The female driver was shaken up, in tears. She couldn’t get out of the car to look at what had happened in front of her.

