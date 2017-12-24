Police: Teen driver strikes and kills bicyclist in south Charlotte

- Authorities say a 57-year-old man riding a bicycle has been struck and killed at a busy North Carolina intersection.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andrew Harris said the 18-year-old driver who struck Francis Male Jr. told officers she sped up to get through the intersection on NC 51 before her light turned red around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Harris says Ashleigh Elliott is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. It wasn't known if she had a lawyer.

Harris said in a statement that detectives are still trying to determine if Male ran a red light on Johnston Road on his bicycle or if he had the right of way when he was struck.

Elliott was booked at the Mecklenburg County Jail with a bond set at $45,000.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704.432.2169.