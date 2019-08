A Gastonia man was arrested on Friday and charged with secretly taking photos at a YMCA, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office) A Gastonia man was arrested on Friday and charged with secretly taking photos at a YMCA, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

- A peeping tom was arrested on Friday and charged with secretly taking photos at a YMCA in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Hodge, 43, is accused of secretly peeping with photographic images in a bathroom stall in the men's locker room at the Warlick YMCA on Robinwood Road, authorities said.

Hodge was taken into custody Friday morning but was released a short while later.

The investigation began when a victim reported Hodge on July 20th. The victim said the incident occurred on July 18th.

This is a pending investigation.