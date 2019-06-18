< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418628352" data-article-version="1.0">People have already lined up hours before President Trump's rally in North Carolina</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/people-have-already-lined-up-hours-before-president-trump-s-rally-in-north-carolina">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418628352" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GREENVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - People have already begun lining up outside of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum ahead of President Trump's 2020 campaign rally Wednesday night in Greenville, according to multiple media outlets. </p><p>President Trump tweeted on Tuesday, saying he's looking forward to the event, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. People have already started braving the heat in order to get a good spot inside of the arena once the event begins. </p> <blockquote><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Looking forward to tomorrow night’s rally in Greenville, North Carolina at 7:00 P.M. Eastern! <a href="https://t.co/oXRgDvjacc">https://t.co/oXRgDvjacc</a></p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1151246142769946625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p><p>Wednesday's heat advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m. Those planning to attend the rally, and wait outside in line for a period of time, should drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and use sunblock. </p><p><strong>Related: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/president-trump-to-hold-campaign-rally-in-greenville-nc">President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville</a></strong></p><p>The rally will be President Trump's first since doubling down on incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color. On July 14, Trump tweeted that four Democratic freshmen should "go back" to their home countries -- though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Democratic-led House of Representatives <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/house-condemns-trump-s-racist-tweets-in-extraordinary-rebuke" target="_blank">voted to condemn</a> the president's "racist comments." 