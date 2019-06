- One person was killed in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer on I-485 at Moores Chapel Road, officials said.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a wrong way driver crashed into the tractor-trailer.

The crash shut down a portion of I-485 outer loop at exit 12. Traffic was being diverted off I-485 to the Moores Chapel exit, and back on the on-ramp to I-485.

NCSHP is investigating.

Driver were urged to avoid the area, if possible.