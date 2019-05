- The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide.

Just after 9 a.m. on May 29, Catawba County communications recived a call from someone saying their co-worker hadn't shown up to work and they requested a welfare check.

A deputy went to the home in the 3000 block of Sigmon Dairy Road in Newton where they saw what appeared to be a dead body.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators responded to the home. The victim was found inside. Their identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Deputies are looking for Justin Drew Dalton, 32, in connection to the case. He is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. Dalton may be in a 2016 Honda Accord with the license plate DMR-8076.

Anyone with information on Dalton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-5241.