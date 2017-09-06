Man shot to death by CMPD officers in NE Charlotte

- A man was shot and killed by a police officer in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 9:10 p.m. a man called CMPD saying he had a gun. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Prospect Dr. just off of Sugar Creek Rd. at Hunters Pointe Apartments where they found a Latino man with his hand in the band of his pants.

Officers believe this is the same man that called in, and that there was a language barrier.

The officers say they gave the man commands, but he did not listen. The man then moved his hand, and the officers say they saw a gun.

The two of the officers both fired their weapons, killing the man. He died on scene.

.@CMPD involved in a shooting on Prospect Dr. Gathering info; will release more asap. No officers injured. Our thoughts with all involved. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 7, 2017

CMPD says they are investigating this criminally right now, and this will also be investigated by internal affairs.

No officers were injured in the shooting. FOX 46 is on scene gathering more information. Keep refreshing for updates.