- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person showed up at Atrium Health University City with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Running Wood Lane, police said. The person showed up at the hospital around 3:41 a.m. Wednesday.

At this time, officers said it's unknown if this was an accidental self-inflicted injury as the victim is not being cooperative with CMPD.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. No other information was immediately available.